Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹49252.55

1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:00 PM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49231.05 (-0.34%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49529.35 to 49123.6.