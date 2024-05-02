Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49252.55

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49231.05 (-0.34%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49529.35 to 49123.6. Nifty futures are at 49390.0 (-0.12%) & with an open interest change of -3.16% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
These are the gainers and losers for 02 May 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Federal Bank,Au Small Finance Bank,Bandhan Bank.
Losers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,Punjab National Bank,Axis Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Federal Bank (75870055), Punjab National Bank (58418554) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (26639816)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49576.2
|R2
|49755.65
|R3
|49981.95
|S1
|49170.45
|S2
|48944.15
|S3
|48764.7
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21083.6 (0.41%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22733.5 (1.13%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49231.05, (0.41%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 49396.75 down (-0.29%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49123.6 and high of 49529.35
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49500.0 , Price:293.65
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49400.0, Price:337.5
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024 Strike Price:49300.0, Price:387.5
PUT:
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49300.0, Price:381.1
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49200.0, Price:333.9
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0, Price:256.45
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 49315.0 (-0.27%) with an open interest change of -1.07% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Websol Energy System (715.1)
GTL Infrastructure (1.75)
Jitf Infralogistics (814.9)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Modi Rubber (99)
Chaman Metallics (86.55)
Setco Automotive (13.25)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 49251.8 down -0.29% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49123.6 and high of 49529.35
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21103.8 (0.51%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22740.5 (1.16%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49250.45, (0.51%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49500.0 , Price:325.1
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49400.0, Price:370.75
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:155.25
PUT:
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49400.0, Price:443.0
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49300.0, Price:392.15
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0, Price:266.35
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49333.7 (-0.24%) with an open interest change of -1.3% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
GTL Infrastructure (1.75)
Jyoti Structures (27.9)
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India (479.4)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Salasar Exteriors & Contour (19.8)
Setco Automotive (13.25)
Raj Oil Mills (67.6)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21082.8 (0.41%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22724.2 (1.09%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49283.15, (0.41%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49500.0 , Price:322.25
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49400.0, Price:368.05
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:154.25
PUT:
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49400.0, Price:453.3
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:507.95
Expiry Date: 08 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49300.0, Price:402.1
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (35800473), Federal Bank (29308290) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (13419491)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 49463.4 (0.03%) with an open interest change of 0.86% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 2.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India
Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.71%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.71%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.64%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.25%), NIFTY IT at (-0.25%), NIFTY Services Sector at (0.09%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49262 (-0.27%) , -134.75 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49849.24
|R2
|50274.42
|R3
|50574.09
|S1
|49124.39
|S2
|48824.72
|S3
|48399.54
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 49424.05.
