Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51351 (0.39%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51466.55 to 51256. Nifty futures are at 51663.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.47% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51152.75 on the last trading day
