Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47493.8 (-0.11%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47517.95 to 47279.8. Nifty futures are at 47773.45 (-0.25%) & with an open interest change of -0.75% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.2
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Axis Bank, ,
Losers: Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank
The NIFTY Metal at (0.39%), NIFTY PSE at (0.31%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.25%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.95%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.95%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.69%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 47545.45 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47720.89
|R2
|47863.52
|R3
|48019.69
|S1
|47422.09
|S2
|47265.92
|S3
|47123.29
The Bank Nifty closed at 47578.25 on the last trading day.
