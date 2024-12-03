Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 3, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52109 (0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52197.25 to 51693.95. Nifty futures are at 52395.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.58% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52270.59
|R2
|52485.57
|R3
|52773.89
|S1
|51767.29
|S2
|51478.97
|S3
|51263.99
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,055.6. This figure indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, reflecting a specific market sentiment and trends within that sector. Further analysis would typically consider the factors influencing this price, such as economic indicators, corporate earnings, and overall market conditions.