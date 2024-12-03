Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52109 (0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52197.25 to 51693.95.

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 3, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52109 (0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52197.25 to 51693.95. Nifty futures are at 52395.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.58% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152270.59R252485.57 R352773.89
S151767.29 S251478.97 S351263.99
03 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52055.6 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,055.6. This figure indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, reflecting a specific market sentiment and trends within that sector. Further analysis would typically consider the factors influencing this price, such as economic indicators, corporate earnings, and overall market conditions.

