Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49506.95 (-0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50009.50 to 48925.45.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 3, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49506.95 (-0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50009.50 to 48925.45. Nifty futures are at 49768.60 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 1.40% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49587.20 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded data, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,587.20. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends within this specific segment. A closing price at this level may suggest a positive outlook for the banking sector, but further analysis would be needed to understand the broader market context and any influencing factors.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.