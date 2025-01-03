Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51567.15

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51619.6 (0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51671.6 to 51490.4. Nifty futures are at 51870.0 (0.02%) & with an open interest change of 0.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.06%), NIFTY PSE at (0.97%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.82%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.35%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.35%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51567.15 (-0.07%) , -38.4 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51491.3
|R2
|51922.0
|R3
|52171.25
|S1
|50811.35
|S2
|50562.1
|S3
|50131.4
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,060.6. This figure indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, reflecting the collective movement of bank stocks. A closing price of 51,060.6 could suggest a stable or positive sentiment in the banking sector, depending on the context of previous trading days and overall market conditions.