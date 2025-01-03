Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51567.15

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51619.6 (0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51671.6 to 51490.4.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51619.6 (0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51671.6 to 51490.4. Nifty futures are at 51870.0 (0.02%) & with an open interest change of 0.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.06%), NIFTY PSE at (0.97%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.82%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.35%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.35%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors

03 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51567.15 (-0.07%) , -38.4 points lower than the previous closing.

03 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151491.3R251922.0 R352171.25
S150811.35 S250562.1 S350131.4
03 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51060.6 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,060.6. This figure indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, reflecting the collective movement of bank stocks. A closing price of 51,060.6 could suggest a stable or positive sentiment in the banking sector, depending on the context of previous trading days and overall market conditions.

