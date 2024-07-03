Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52872.3

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52599.1 (0.83%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52876.7 to 52482.65.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52599.1 (0.83%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52876.7 to 52482.65. Nifty futures are at 52682.25 (0.6%) & with an open interest change of -0.48% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.98%), NIFTY Bank at (0.82%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.8%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.26%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.26%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.04%) are currently the low performing sectors

03 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52872.3 (1.35%) , 704.2 points higher than the previous closing.

03 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152936.59R253298.42 R353768.39
S152104.79 S251634.82 S351272.99
03 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52574.75 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52574.75 on the last trading day.

