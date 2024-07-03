Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52872.3

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52599.1 (0.83%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52876.7 to 52482.65. Nifty futures are at 52682.25 (0.6%) & with an open interest change of -0.48% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.98%), NIFTY Bank at (0.82%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.8%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.26%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.26%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.04%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52872.3 (1.35%) , 704.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52936.59
|R2
|53298.42
|R3
|53768.39
|S1
|52104.79
|S2
|51634.82
|S3
|51272.99
The Bank Nifty closed at 52574.75 on the last trading day.