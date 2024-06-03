Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 50469.2

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50469.2 (3.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50990 to 50092.65. Nifty futures are at 50712.45 (2.76%) & with an open interest change of 3.46% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 11.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank
Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, ,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (4.88%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (4.6%) & NIFTY Energy at (4.28%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.17%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.17%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.32%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50889.85 (3.89%) , 1905.9 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49013.59
|R2
|49344.82
|R3
|49567.09
|S1
|48460.09
|S2
|48237.82
|S3
|47906.59
The Bank Nifty closed at 48682.35 on the last day.