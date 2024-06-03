Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 50469.2

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50469.2 (3.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50990 to 50092.65.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50469.2 (3.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50990 to 50092.65. Nifty futures are at 50712.45 (2.76%) & with an open interest change of 3.46% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 11.0

03 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank

Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, ,

03 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (4.88%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (4.6%) & NIFTY Energy at (4.28%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.17%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.17%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.32%) are currently the low performing sectors

03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50889.85 (3.89%) , 1905.9 points higher than the previous closing.

03 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149013.59R249344.82 R349567.09
S148460.09 S248237.82 S347906.59
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48682.35 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 48682.35 on the last day.

