Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48344.70 (-0.82%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48574.50 to 48078.70. Nifty futures are at 48628.25 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 0.79% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48852.64
|R2
|48961.47
|R3
|49348.44
|S1
|48356.84
|S2
|47969.87
|S3
|47861.04
As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48743.80. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market. It is essential to analyze this figure in the context of previous days' performance, market trends, and economic factors influencing the banking industry. Investors may look at this closing price to gauge market sentiment and make informed decisions regarding their investments in the banking sector.