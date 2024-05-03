Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹48867.25

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 48923.55 (-0.62%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49607.75 to 48659.7. Nifty futures are at 49051.0 (-0.68%) & with an open interest change of -4.5% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Check out the gainers and losers for 03 May 2024 on the Bank Nifty
Gainers:ICICI Bank,State Bank Of India,.
Losers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,Bandhan Bank,Punjab National Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 03 May 2024
High: State Bank Of India (834.85),
Low: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1552.4),
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (61350253), IDFC First Bank (24605630) and State Bank Of India (22665400)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49672.64
|R2
|50114.22
|R3
|50620.69
|S1
|48724.59
|S2
|48218.12
|S3
|47776.54
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20959.55 (-0.59%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22541.35 (-0.85%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48923.55, (-0.59%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty closes the day at 49231.05, touching an intraday high of 49607.75 and low of 48659.7
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 49231.05 down (-0.74%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 48659.7 and high of 49607.75
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49113.65 (-0.56%) with an open interest change of -3.7% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0 , Price:842.15
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49500.0, Price:595.0
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:400.75
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0, Price:707.7
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:951.5
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:367.85
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 49012.85 (-0.76%) with an open interest change of -2.14% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Alpex Solar (619.95)
Wonder Electricals (1127)
Macpower Cnc Machines (1395.15)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Sands Power Switchgears (307.4)
Incredible Industries (39.8)
Setco Automotive (12.6)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 48764.35 down -0.95% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 48715.95 and high of 49607.75
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (33089392), IDFC First Bank (9656207) and Federal Bank (9283249)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 1.4
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (1.28%), NIFTY Services Sector at (0.81%) & NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.77%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.2%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.2%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49375.05 (0.29%) , 144 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49576.2
|R2
|49755.65
|R3
|49981.95
|S1
|49170.45
|S2
|48944.15
|S3
|48764.7
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49396.75 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 49396.75 on the last trading day.
