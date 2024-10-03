Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52922.6 (-0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53235.25 to 52817.8.