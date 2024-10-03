Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52922.6 (-0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53235.25 to 52817.8. Nifty futures are at 53381.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 8.24% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
03 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53202.96
|R2
|53427.83
|R3
|53620.41
|S1
|52785.51
|S2
|52592.93
|S3
|52368.06
03 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52978.1 on the last trading day
The last closing price of Bank Nifty is 52,978.1. This indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market as of the most recent trading day.