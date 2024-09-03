Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51439.55 (0.17%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51579.5 to 51295.8. Nifty futures are at 51650.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.06% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51521.74
|R2
|51692.47
|R3
|51805.44
|S1
|51238.04
|S2
|51125.07
|S3
|50954.34
03 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51351 on the last trading day
On the last day of trading, the closing price of Bank Nifty was 51,351.