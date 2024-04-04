Hello User
Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 04 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47940.05 (0.66%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48254.65 to 47930.6.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47940.05 (0.66%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48254.65 to 47930.6. Nifty futures are at 48100.0 (0.39%) & with an open interest change of 0.99% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank

Losers: Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India

04 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Metal at (1.17%), NIFTY PSE at (1.12%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (1.08%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.13%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.13%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 47624.25 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R147721.66R247897.88 R348118.81
S147324.51 S247103.58 S346927.36
04 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47545.45 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 47545.45 on the last day.

