Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 04 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47940.05 (0.66%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48254.65 to 47930.6. Nifty futures are at 48100.0 (0.39%) & with an open interest change of 0.99% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank
Losers: Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India
The NIFTY Metal at (1.17%), NIFTY PSE at (1.12%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (1.08%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.13%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.13%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 47624.25 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47721.66
|R2
|47897.88
|R3
|48118.81
|S1
|47324.51
|S2
|47103.58
|S3
|46927.36
The Bank Nifty closed at 47545.45 on the last day.
