Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52775

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52721.7 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52812.5 to 52716.55.

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 4, 2024: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52721.7 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52812.5 to 52716.55. Nifty futures are at 52902.1 (0.06%) & with an open interest change of 0.86% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.74%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.54%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.15%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (-0.15%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52775 (0.15%) , 79.25 points higher than the previous closing.

04 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152520.99R252932.97 R353085.04
S151956.94 S251804.87 S351392.89
04 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52109 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,109. This figure reflects the latest performance of the banking sector in the stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends specific to banking stocks.

