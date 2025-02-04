Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 4, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49210.55 (-0.60%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49373.45 to 48906.05. Nifty futures are at 49505.15 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -2.11% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49618.25
|R2
|49729.55
|R3
|50085.65
|S1
|49150.85
|S2
|48794.75
|S3
|48683.45
On the last recorded trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,506.95. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, providing insights into the overall market sentiment and financial health of banking stocks. Analysts may interpret this figure in the context of recent market trends, economic indicators, and sector-specific news to assess future movements and investment opportunities.