Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53089.25 (1.77%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53256.7 to 52482.65.