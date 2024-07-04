Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53089.25 (1.77%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53256.7 to 52482.65. Nifty futures are at 53091.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 12.07% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52788.99
|R2
|53409.87
|R3
|53563.04
|S1
|52014.94
|S2
|51861.77
|S3
|51240.89
04 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52168.1 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 52168.1 on the last day.