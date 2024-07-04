Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53089.25 (1.77%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53256.7 to 52482.65.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53089.25 (1.77%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53256.7 to 52482.65. Nifty futures are at 53091.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 12.07% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152788.99R253409.87 R353563.04
S152014.94 S251861.77 S351240.89
04 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52168.1 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52168.1 on the last day.

