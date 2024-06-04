Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49511.2

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49511.2 (-2.88%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50667.05 to 49956.2. Nifty futures are at (%) & with an open interest change of % which indicates .
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: , ,
Losers: Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.13%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.13%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.1%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-3.54%), NIFTY PSE at (-3.54%), NIFTY Energy at (-3.15%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50667.05 (-0.61%) , -312.9 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50047.21
|R2
|51110.48
|R3
|51087.76
|S1
|49006.66
|S2
|49029.38
|S3
|47966.11
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 48983.95.