Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49511.2

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49511.2 (-2.88%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50667.05 to 49956.2.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49511.2 (-2.88%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50667.05 to 49956.2. Nifty futures are at (%) & with an open interest change of % which indicates .

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: , ,

Losers: Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India

04 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.13%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.13%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.1%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-3.54%), NIFTY PSE at (-3.54%), NIFTY Energy at (-3.15%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50667.05 (-0.61%) , -312.9 points lower than the previous closing.

04 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150047.21R251110.48 R351087.76
S149006.66 S249029.38 S347966.11
04 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48983.95 on the last trading day

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.