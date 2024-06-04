Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹ 49511.2

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49511.2 (-2.88%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50667.05 to 49956.2.