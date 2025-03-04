Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47942.50

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47942.50 (-0.36%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47942.50 to 47942.50.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 03 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47942.50 (-0.36%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47942.50 to 47942.50. Nifty futures are at 48165.40 (-0.48%) & with an open interest change of 0.00% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47942.50 (-0.36%) , -171.80 points lower than the previous closing.

04 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148665.84R248986.97 R349399.24
S147932.44 S247520.17 S347199.04
04 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48344.70 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,344.70. This closing price reflects the performance of banking stocks in the index, indicating the market's sentiment towards the banking sector. A close at this level suggests potential stability or volatility in banking stocks, depending on the broader market conditions and economic factors influencing investor behavior. Analysts may look for patterns or trends in this closing price to assess future movements and make informed investment decisions.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.