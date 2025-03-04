Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47942.50

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47942.50 (-0.36%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47942.50 to 47942.50. Nifty futures are at 48165.40 (-0.48%) & with an open interest change of 0.00% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47942.50 (-0.36%) , -171.80 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48665.84
|R2
|48986.97
|R3
|49399.24
|S1
|47932.44
|S2
|47520.17
|S3
|47199.04
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,344.70. This closing price reflects the performance of banking stocks in the index, indicating the market's sentiment towards the banking sector. A close at this level suggests potential stability or volatility in banking stocks, depending on the broader market conditions and economic factors influencing investor behavior. Analysts may look for patterns or trends in this closing price to assess future movements and make informed investment decisions.