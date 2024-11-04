Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51312.45

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 51312.45 (-0.7%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51764.5 to 51272.65. Nifty futures are at 51576.65 (-0.68%) & with an open interest change of 3.75% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.33
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank
Losers: Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-1.41%), NIFTY Energy at (-1.41%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.38%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51764.5 (0.18%) , 90.6 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51714.1
|R2
|51952.85
|R3
|52080.2
|S1
|51348.0
|S2
|51220.65
|S3
|50981.9
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,475.35. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the banking sector within the National Stock Exchange of India, indicating investor sentiment and market trends for banking stocks on that day.