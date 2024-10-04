Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51643.75

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51713.45 (-0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51932.5 to 51643.75. Nifty futures are at 52210.15 (-0.33%) & with an open interest change of 1.33% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.51%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.19%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.79%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-1.79%), NIFTY India Manufacturing at (-0.58%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51643.75 (-0.39%) , -201.45 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53109.24
|R2
|53295.87
|R3
|54008.79
|S1
|52209.69
|S2
|51496.77
|S3
|51310.14
The last recorded closing price for Bank Nifty is 52,922.6. This figure indicates the performance of the banking sector's stocks on that particular day, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends.