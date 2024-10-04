Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51643.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51713.45 (-0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51932.5 to 51643.75. Nifty futures are at 52210.15 (-0.33%) & with an open interest change of 1.33% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.51%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.19%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.79%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-1.79%), NIFTY India Manufacturing at (-0.58%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51643.75 (-0.39%) , -201.45 points lower than the previous closing.

04 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153109.24R253295.87 R354008.79
S152209.69 S251496.77 S351310.14
04 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52922.6 on the last trading day

The last recorded closing price for Bank Nifty is 52,922.6. This figure indicates the performance of the banking sector's stocks on that particular day, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends.

