Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 51643.75

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51713.45 (-0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51932.5 to 51643.75.