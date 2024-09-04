Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 51364.65

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51367.3 (-0.62%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51503.55 to 51316.4.