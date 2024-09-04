Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51364.65

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51367.3 (-0.62%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51503.55 to 51316.4.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51367.3 (-0.62%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51503.55 to 51316.4. Nifty futures are at 51606.95 (-0.44%) & with an open interest change of -1.13% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.3%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.1%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.09%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.54%), NIFTY Metal at (-1.54%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.23%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51364.65 (-0.63%) , -327.85 points lower than the previous closing.

04 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151713.09R251986.62 R352223.14
S151203.04 S250966.52 S350692.99
04 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51439.55 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,439.55. This figure reflects the overall performance of the banking sector in the stock market, indicating the collective movement of major banking stocks. The close price can provide insights into market trends and investor sentiment within the banking industry.

