Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 05 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:20 Bank Nifty was trading at 48060.8 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48060.8 to 48060.8. Nifty futures are at 48199.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -12.85% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Bank Nifty opened at 48060.8 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48015.04
|R2
|48405.82
|R3
|48556.99
|S1
|47473.09
|S2
|47321.92
|S3
|46931.14
The Bank Nifty closed at 47624.25 on the last day.
