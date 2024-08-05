Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51350.15 (-0.41%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51608.7 to 51087.85.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51350.15 (-0.41%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51608.7 to 51087.85. Nifty futures are at 51429.3 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 5.74% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151752.51R251941.03 R352273.36
S151231.66 S250899.33 S350710.81
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51564 on the last trading day

