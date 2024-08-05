Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51350.15 (-0.41%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51608.7 to 51087.85. Nifty futures are at 51429.3 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 5.74% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51752.51
|R2
|51941.03
|R3
|52273.36
|S1
|51231.66
|S2
|50899.33
|S3
|50710.81
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51564 on the last trading day