Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 5, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53266.9 (1.08%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53387.1 to 52685.15. Nifty futures are at 53381.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.28% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53160.19
|R2
|53624.62
|R3
|53862.14
|S1
|52458.24
|S2
|52220.72
|S3
|51756.29
On the last trading day, Bank Nifty closed at 52,695.75. This reflects the index's performance in the banking sector, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence. It's important to analyze this closing price in the context of previous trends, market news, and economic indicators for a comprehensive understanding of its implications.