Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50402.30

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50392.55 (0.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50410.85 to 50278.90. Nifty futures are at 50522.05 (0.41%) & with an open interest change of -0.17% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.54%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.37%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.59%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.59%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.38%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50402.30 (0.49%) , 244.35 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49783.94
|R2
|50357.32
|R3
|50508.04
|S1
|49059.84
|S2
|48909.12
|S3
|48335.74
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,210.55. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector within the stock market, indicating the overall sentiment and movements of bank stocks. Investors should analyze this closing figure in the context of market trends, economic indicators, and any recent news that may have influenced banking stocks.