Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50402.30

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50392.55 (0.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50410.85 to 50278.90.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50392.55 (0.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50410.85 to 50278.90. Nifty futures are at 50522.05 (0.41%) & with an open interest change of -0.17% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.54%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.37%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.59%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.59%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.38%) are currently the low performing sectors

05 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50402.30 (0.49%) , 244.35 points higher than the previous closing.

05 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149783.94R250357.32 R350508.04
S149059.84 S248909.12 S348335.74
05 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49210.55 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,210.55. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector within the stock market, indicating the overall sentiment and movements of bank stocks. Investors should analyze this closing figure in the context of market trends, economic indicators, and any recent news that may have influenced banking stocks.

