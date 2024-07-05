Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52560.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52688.75 (-0.78%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52817.85 to 52506.5.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52688.75 (-0.78%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52817.85 to 52506.5. Nifty futures are at 52737.9 (-0.81%) & with an open interest change of -0.56% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.41%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.38%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.83%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.83%), NIFTY Services Sector at (-0.62%) are currently the low performing sectors

05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52560.1 (-1.02%) , -543.6 points lower than the previous closing.

05 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153359.34R253629.42 R353901.14
S152817.54 S252545.82 S352275.74
05 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53089.25 on the last trading day

Bank Nifty closed at 53089.25 on the last trading day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.