Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 52560.1

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52688.75 (-0.78%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52817.85 to 52506.5.