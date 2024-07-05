Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52560.1

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52688.75 (-0.78%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52817.85 to 52506.5. Nifty futures are at 52737.9 (-0.81%) & with an open interest change of -0.56% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.41%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.38%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.83%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.83%), NIFTY Services Sector at (-0.62%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52560.1 (-1.02%) , -543.6 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53359.34
|R2
|53629.42
|R3
|53901.14
|S1
|52817.54
|S2
|52545.82
|S3
|52275.74
Bank Nifty closed at 53089.25 on the last trading day.