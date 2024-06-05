Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46928.6 (-7.95%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50667.05 to 46077.85. Nifty futures are at 47088.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 7.95% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52405.39
|R2
|53830.82
|R3
|56994.59
|S1
|47816.19
|S2
|44652.42
|S3
|43226.99
05 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50979.95 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 50979.95 on the last day, indicating the final price at which the index ended trading for that day.