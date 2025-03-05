Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 48241.30

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48241.30 (-0.01%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48241.30 to 48241.30.