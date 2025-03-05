Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48241.30

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48241.30 (-0.01%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48241.30 to 48241.30. Nifty futures are at 48472.25 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -8.58% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48241.30 (-0.01%) , -3.90 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48351.21
|R2
|48588.13
|R3
|48801.36
|S1
|47901.06
|S2
|47687.83
|S3
|47450.91
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,114.30. This reflects the latest performance of the banking sector index, indicating the overall health and trends within this segment of the stock market. Investors and analysts will be watching for any implications this closing price may have on future market movements, particularly in the context of economic indicators and banking sector performance.