Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 05 Nov 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51215.25 (-0.89%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51764.5 to 51066.8. Nifty futures are at 51552.05 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.59% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
05 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51936.66
|R2
|52199.43
|R3
|52634.36
|S1
|51238.96
|S2
|50804.03
|S3
|50541.26
05 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51673.9 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,673.9. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence in the banking industry.