Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51400.25 (-0.56%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51503.55 to 51259.9. Nifty futures are at 51607.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.93% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51689.1 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,689.1. This reflects the latest performance of the banking sector in the stock market, indicating the overall sentiment and movement within this segment.