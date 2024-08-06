Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50436.9

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50541.05 (0.9%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50598.25 to 50395.95. Nifty futures are at 50646.75 (0.86%) & with an open interest change of -0.76% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (2.25%), NIFTY Auto at (2.23%) & NIFTY Realty at (2.22%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.14%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.14%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.1%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50436.9 (0.69%) , 344.8 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51492.1
|R2
|51634.05
|R3
|52520.55
|S1
|50463.65
|S2
|49577.15
|S3
|49435.2
The Bank Nifty closed at 51350.15 on the last trading day.