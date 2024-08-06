Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50436.9

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50541.05 (0.9%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50598.25 to 50395.95. Nifty futures are at 50646.75 (0.86%) & with an open interest change of -0.76% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (2.25%), NIFTY Auto at (2.23%) & NIFTY Realty at (2.22%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.14%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.14%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.1%) are currently the low performing sectors

06 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50436.9 (0.69%) , 344.8 points higher than the previous closing.

06 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151492.1R251634.05 R352520.55
S150463.65 S249577.15 S349435.2
06 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51350.15 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 51350.15 on the last trading day.

