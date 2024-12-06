Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 53634.2

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 6, 2024: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 53634.2 (0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53634.2 to 53634.2. Nifty futures are at 53674.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -4.88% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53634.2 (0.06%) , 30.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53820.01
|R2
|54373.13
|R3
|54857.96
|S1
|52782.06
|S2
|52297.23
|S3
|51744.11
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,266.9. This closing price reflects the latest performance of the banking sector index, indicating market sentiment and trends within the banking industry. For a more detailed analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days' prices to identify any significant movements or trends.