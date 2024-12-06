Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 53634.2

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 53634.2 (0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53634.2 to 53634.2.

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 6, 2024: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 53634.2 (0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53634.2 to 53634.2. Nifty futures are at 53674.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -4.88% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53634.2 (0.06%) , 30.65 points higher than the previous closing.

06 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153820.01R254373.13 R354857.96
S152782.06 S252297.23 S351744.11
06 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53266.9 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,266.9. This closing price reflects the latest performance of the banking sector index, indicating market sentiment and trends within the banking industry. For a more detailed analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days' prices to identify any significant movements or trends.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.