Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50343.05 (0.37%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50522.15 to 50215.45.