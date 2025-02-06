Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50343.05 (0.37%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50522.15 to 50215.45.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50343.05 (0.37%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50522.15 to 50215.45. Nifty futures are at 50531.10 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -3.19% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50157.95 on the last trading day

As of the last available data, the closing price of Bank Nifty is 50,157.95. This indicates the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market on that particular day. The closing price reflects the overall market sentiment and activity related to banking stocks, which are a significant component of the Nifty index. Further analysis would require comparison with previous closing prices to assess trends or movements in the market.

