Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50990.65

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50860.4 (-0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51026.1 to 50844.7. Nifty futures are at 51133.0 (-0.25%) & with an open interest change of -0.16% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (1.17%), NIFTY IT at (1.06%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.81%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-1.21%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.21%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.6%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50990.65 (0%) , 1.85 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51883.31
|R2
|52161.08
|R3
|52650.56
|S1
|51116.06
|S2
|50626.58
|S3
|50348.81
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,605.55. This figure reflects the market's performance for bank stocks, which are crucial to the overall financial sector in India. The closing price indicates the strength or weakness of the banking sector on that particular day, and market participants will analyze this figure in the context of broader market trends, economic indicators, and other relevant news.