Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 50990.65

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50860.4 (-0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51026.1 to 50844.7.