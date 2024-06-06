Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49314.8

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49314.8 (0.53%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49477.5 to 49063.75.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49314.8 (0.53%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49477.5 to 49063.75. Nifty futures are at 49401.0 (0.58%) & with an open interest change of 1.16% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank

Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank

06 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (3.64%), NIFTY Realty at (2.86%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.67%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1.01%), NIFTY Pharma at (-1.01%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.61%) are currently the low performing sectors

06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49426.4 (0.76%) , 371.8 points higher than the previous closing.

06 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148712.06R250495.53 R351628.16
S145795.96 S244663.33 S342879.86
06 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46928.6 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 46928.6.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.