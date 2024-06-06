Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49314.8

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49314.8 (0.53%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49477.5 to 49063.75. Nifty futures are at 49401.0 (0.58%) & with an open interest change of 1.16% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank
Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (3.64%), NIFTY Realty at (2.86%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.67%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1.01%), NIFTY Pharma at (-1.01%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.61%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49426.4 (0.76%) , 371.8 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48712.06
|R2
|50495.53
|R3
|51628.16
|S1
|45795.96
|S2
|44663.33
|S3
|42879.86
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 46928.6.