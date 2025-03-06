Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 06 Mar 2025

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48489.95 (0.51%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48657.65 to 48190.25.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 6, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48489.95 (0.51%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48657.65 to 48190.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48245.20 on the last trading day

On the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,245.20. This figure represents the performance of the banking sector in the stock market and can indicate investor sentiment and market trends within that segment. For further analysis, it would be useful to compare this closing price with previous days' performance, overall market conditions, and any significant news or events affecting the banking sector.

