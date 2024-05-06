Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 48909.6

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:40 PM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 13:40 Bank Nifty was trading at 48909.6 (-0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49252.65 to 48863.8.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 13:40 Bank Nifty was trading at 48909.6 (-0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49252.65 to 48863.8. Nifty futures are at 49069.8 (-0.05%) & with an open interest change of 6.96% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 48909.6 down -0.03% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 48863.8 and high of 49252.65

06 May 2024, 01:20 PM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20890.7 (-0.33%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:22487.95 (-0.24%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:48950.8, (-0.33%)

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0 , Price:841.65

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49500.0, Price:589.95

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:392.35

PUT:

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0, Price:702.0

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:947.0

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:182.65

06 May 2024, 12:30 PM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 49268.15 (0.35%) with an open interest change of 6.45% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

06 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Pritika Auto Industries (29.8)

Rbm Infracon (506.15)

UJAAS ENERGY ORD (39.8)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Semac Consultants (2102.85)

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps (481.55)

Tips Films (645.15)

06 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20912.25 (-0.23%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:22551.95 (0.05%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:49065.2, (-0.23%)

06 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0 , Price:907.2

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49500.0, Price:640.75

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:433.0

PUT:

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0, Price:647.65

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:879.8

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:168.05

06 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (72244263), State Bank Of India (19428053) and Bank Of Baroda (18886933)

06 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 49336.0 (0.49%) with an open interest change of 6.5% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

06 May 2024, 10:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 1.0

06 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank

Losers: Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India

06 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY MNC at (0.8%), NIFTY Realty at (0.71%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.46%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-2.14%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-2.14%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.46%) are currently the low performing sectors

06 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 49174.55 (0.51%) , 251 points higher than the previous closing.

06 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149672.64R250114.22 R350620.69
S148724.59 S248218.12 S347776.54
06 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49231.05 on the last trading day

On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at a price of 49231.05.

