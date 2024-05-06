Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 48909.6

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 13:40 Bank Nifty was trading at 48909.6 (-0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49252.65 to 48863.8. Nifty futures are at 49069.8 (-0.05%) & with an open interest change of 6.96% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 48909.6 down -0.03% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 48863.8 and high of 49252.65
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0 , Price:841.65
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49500.0, Price:589.95
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:392.35
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0, Price:702.0
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49500.0, Price:947.0
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:182.65
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49268.15 (0.35%) with an open interest change of 6.45% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Pritika Auto Industries (29.8)
Rbm Infracon (506.15)
UJAAS ENERGY ORD (39.8)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Semac Consultants (2102.85)
Uravi T & Wedge Lamps (481.55)
Tips Films (645.15)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (72244263), State Bank Of India (19428053) and Bank Of Baroda (18886933)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 49336.0 (0.49%) with an open interest change of 6.5% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 1.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank
Losers: Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY MNC at (0.8%), NIFTY Realty at (0.71%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.46%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-2.14%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-2.14%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.46%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49174.55 (0.51%) , 251 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49672.64
|R2
|50114.22
|R3
|50620.69
|S1
|48724.59
|S2
|48218.12
|S3
|47776.54
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at a price of 49231.05.
