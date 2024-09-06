Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51473.05 (0.14%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51636.75 to 51389.15. Nifty futures are at 51727.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.62% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51561.61
|R2
|51722.98
|R3
|51809.21
|S1
|51314.01
|S2
|51227.78
|S3
|51066.41
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,400.25. This value reflects the index's performance and can indicate market sentiment towards the banking sector. Further analysis would require additional context such as previous closing prices, market trends, and economic factors influencing this movement.