Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49748.3 (-0.69%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50688.8 to 49659.05. Nifty futures are at 49919.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.69% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
07 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50634.25
|R2
|51176.4
|R3
|51664.0
|S1
|49604.5
|S2
|49116.9
|S3
|48574.75
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50092.1 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 50092.1 on the last trading day.