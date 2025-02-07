Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50382.10 (0.08%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50553.35 to 50149.80. Nifty futures are at 50608.70 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -2.29% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50547.66
|R2
|50752.28
|R3
|50951.21
|S1
|50144.11
|S2
|49945.18
|S3
|49740.56
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,343.05. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating market sentiment and trends among banking stocks. Analysts may interpret this movement in conjunction with broader economic factors and recent developments in the financial sector to gauge future performance.