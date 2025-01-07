Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49922 (-2.09%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51026.1 to 49751. Nifty futures are at 50163.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.65% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51426.26
|R2
|51863.73
|R3
|52701.36
|S1
|50151.16
|S2
|49313.53
|S3
|48876.06
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,988.8. This closing price reflects the performance of bank stocks in the market and indicates investor sentiment in the banking sector. It is important to analyze this figure in the context of previous closing prices, market trends, and economic factors to understand its significance.