Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49291.9 (0.48%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49672.75 to 48906.75.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49291.9 (0.48%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49672.75 to 48906.75. Nifty futures are at 49435.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -8.12% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49054.6 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 49054.6 on the last day.

