Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 07 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 7, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48627.70 (0.28%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48839.10 to 48299.40. Nifty futures are at 48780.35 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -5.63% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48786.24
|R2
|49082.52
|R3
|49325.94
|S1
|48246.54
|S2
|48003.12
|S3
|47706.84
As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,489.95. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market. Investors should consider this closing figure in the context of market trends, economic indicators, and any relevant news that may influence banking stocks.