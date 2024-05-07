Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹48302.45

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 12:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 48302.45 (-1.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49023.5 to 48230.4. Nifty futures are at 48423.75 (-1.27%) & with an open interest change of 7.7% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0 , Price:512.15
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:50000.0, Price:221.45
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:49500.0, Price:342.1
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0, Price:1083.05
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48500.0, Price:808.7
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:595.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 48407.6 (-1.3%) with an open interest change of 7.79% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Drone Destination (275.8)
Raj Television Network (104.6)
Tara Chand Logistic Solutions (388.9)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Indo Tech Transformers (1487.5)
Wonder Electricals (1121)
Macpower Cnc Machines (1378.65)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20629.35 (-1.13%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22126.3 (-1.78%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48320.35, (-1.13%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0 , Price:538.05
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49500.0, Price:361.85
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:231.75
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:49000.0, Price:1045.2
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48500.0, Price:788.35
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:296.95
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (30038650), IDFC First Bank (14080703) and State Bank Of India (5964964)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 48606.25 (-0.9%) with an open interest change of 1.01% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.2
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY FMCG at (1.39%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (0.61%) & NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (0.56%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.55%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.55%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.48%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48965.05 (0.14%) , 69.75 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49189.46
|R2
|49455.38
|R3
|49658.11
|S1
|48720.81
|S2
|48518.08
|S3
|48252.16
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48923.55 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 48923.55 on the last day, indicating the ending price for that trading session.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!