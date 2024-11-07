Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52317.4 (0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52493.95 to 52185.4. Nifty futures are at 52650.35 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.75% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52207.25 on the last trading day
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 52,207.25. This value represents the performance of the banking sector in the stock market and can indicate trends in financial stocks. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be helpful to compare this closing price with previous days' prices, identify any significant market movements, and assess the overall market sentiment.