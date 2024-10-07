Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51538.6

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51538.6 (0.15%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51784.8 to 51483.55. Nifty futures are at 51970.15 (0.19%) & with an open interest change of 0.58% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Losers: Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.92%), NIFTY Realty at (0.63%) & NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.58%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.43%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.43%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51543.2 (0.16%) , 81.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52353.29
|R2
|52861.37
|R3
|53364.39
|S1
|51342.19
|S2
|50839.17
|S3
|50331.09
The last recorded closing price for Bank Nifty is 51,845.2. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, providing a snapshot of investor sentiment and market trends for that day.