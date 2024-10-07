Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51538.6

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51538.6 (0.15%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51784.8 to 51483.55. Nifty futures are at 51970.15 (0.19%) & with an open interest change of 0.58% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Losers: Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank

07 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.92%), NIFTY Realty at (0.63%) & NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.58%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.43%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.43%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors

07 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51543.2 (0.16%) , 81.15 points higher than the previous closing.

07 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152353.29R252861.37 R353364.39
S151342.19 S250839.17 S350331.09
07 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51845.2 on the last trading day

The last recorded closing price for Bank Nifty is 51,845.2. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, providing a snapshot of investor sentiment and market trends for that day.

