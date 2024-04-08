Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 08 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:20 Bank Nifty was trading at 48493.05 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48493.05 to 48493.05. Nifty futures are at 48658.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 12.32% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
08 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Bank Nifty Opening Update
The Bank Nifty opened at 48493.05 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
08 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48447.3
|R2
|48833.8
|R3
|49110.2
|S1
|47784.4
|S2
|47508.0
|S3
|47121.5
08 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48060.8 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 48060.8 on the last day.