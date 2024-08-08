Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50051.9

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50131.9 (0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50185.55 to 49956.6.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50131.9 (0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50185.55 to 49956.6. Nifty futures are at 50265.7 (-0.15%) & with an open interest change of 0.19% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.14%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.04%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.03%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.91%), NIFTY IT at (-0.91%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.79%) are currently the low performing sectors

08 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50051.9 (-0.13%) , -67.1 points lower than the previous closing.

08 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150099.76R250451.23 R350610.01
S149589.51 S249430.73 S349079.26
08 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49748.3 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 49748.3 on the last day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.