Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50051.9

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50131.9 (0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50185.55 to 49956.6. Nifty futures are at 50265.7 (-0.15%) & with an open interest change of 0.19% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.14%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.04%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.03%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.91%), NIFTY IT at (-0.91%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.79%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50051.9 (-0.13%) , -67.1 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50099.76
|R2
|50451.23
|R3
|50610.01
|S1
|49589.51
|S2
|49430.73
|S3
|49079.26
The Bank Nifty closed at 49748.3 on the last day.