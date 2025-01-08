Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50201.75

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 8, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50082.8 (-0.24%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50246.9 to 50066.65. Nifty futures are at 50290.45 (-0.25%) & with an open interest change of 0.45% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.8%), NIFTY Pharma at (0.53%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.45%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-1.11%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-1.11%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.8%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50201.75 (0.03%) , 16.3 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50256.64
|R2
|50591.27
|R3
|50734.94
|S1
|49778.34
|S2
|49634.67
|S3
|49300.04
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,922. This figure indicates the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics. For a more detailed analysis or context, additional historical data or market trends would be helpful.